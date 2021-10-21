State sets up modern library, lecture halls at Multimedia University

The Government is constructing a five-storied modern library at Multimedia University of Kenya (MMU) at a cost of over Ksh 645 million to enable students at the facility have adequate space for research, learning and personal development.

Construction works of the project, which is expected to be complete by end of December this year, is at 75 per cent completion.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof. Festus Kaberia said the project is essential since the current library constructed when the facility was formerly known as Kenya College of Communications Technology (KCCT) under Communications Commission of Kenya, is small and can only accommodate 2,500 students, while those in need of the services are about 7,000.

He said for the project to be fully complete, it requires an additional funding of Ksh 80.6 million since the initial estimated contract sum of Ksh 645,663,441.41 will not be adequate due to variations in the construction works.

The VC said the initial amount can only be used to put up the library to the level that can be useable and not as per the original design and specifications.

“The estimated cost has become higher than what we estimated as the depth of the foundation changed from 5 metres deep to 7.5 metres and introduction of a basement led to change of the cost,” Prof Kaberia said.

“We therefore urge the government to add us more funds to enable us complete the project as scheduled,” Prof Kaberia said adding that the library will be memorable and signature for the institution.

Prof. Kaberia was speaking at the Multimedia University while briefing the Nairobi County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) members led by Deputy County Commissioner, Joseph Mbithi, representing Nairobi County Commissioner, who is the Chair and Secretary Larry Mulomi, from the President’s Delivery Unit, who were on an inspection visit of the on-going government funded projects.

The projects include a library, a four storied lecture hall that can accommodate at least 250 post graduate students at a sitting, comprising 32 offices for lecturers, a gymnasium and a perimeter wall.

Prof Kaberia said the Multimedia University built a perimeter wall to enhance security and to avoid infiltration by people from the neigbouring estates, who had formed a habit of vandalizing buildings at the University.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rosebella Maranga, said the Multimedia University is also in dire need of additional classrooms and lecturers’ offices, as the available ones cannot cater for the growing number of students and staff.

“It is difficult to teach 145 students in a lecture hall, we cannot split or expand classes, what we need is to construct new classes in the Phase II project,” she said.

The completed projects are Phase I Lecture halls and offices at a cost of Ksh 110 million and Phase I boundary wall at a cost of Ksh 87 million which has secured the university half way.

Prof. Maranga said the Phase II project of additional lecture halls and offices and Phase II of Boundary wall and construction of gate houses and sentries both of which are estimated at a cost of Ksh 150 million each and a gymnasium, which will be a health facility for students, staff and public at a cost of Ksh 35 million are still pending due to unavailability of funds.

The Institution intends to use the gymnasium as a source of income generating unit for the University alongside the existing Jaccuzi, sauna and swimming pool.

Mulomi assured the Vice Chancellor of the government’s commitment to complete the ongoing projects to enable them have a conducive environment for learning.

Multimedia University of Kenya is a modern day State-of-the-Art public university established by the Kenyan Government under the Universities Act No. 42 of 2012 and the Multimedia University of Kenya Charter 2013.

The University has particularly positioned itself to serving and being the market leader in the fields of Information Technology, media, science, engineering and business.

It has also introduced new academic programmes in the fields of film and animation, mechatronic engineering, mathematics and computer science.