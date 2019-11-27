State to establish soapstone value addition center in Kisii

The national government is set to establish a soapstone value addition centre in Kisii County to boost the income of local miners.

The center which is being set up in collaboration with the county government will see soapstone cottage industries upgraded to help the locals reap full benefits.

Speaking during a workshop organized for Members of Kisii County Assembly and association of leaders of Quarry owners, the Principal Secretary for Mining John Omenge said through the center, soapstone will be mined, carved, decorated, packed and exported.

Omenge said the mineral will also be sold locally pointing out that the value addition center is not a standalone facility but will work with cottage industries in the area to enable local miners reap maximum benefits.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He cautioned those who engaged in illegal mining activities to get licensed or risk being prosecuted.

The PS emphasized the need to ensure proper utilization of the mineral resources found within the area as the first step towards curbing the crude ways of mining that have been adopted over the past decades.