State targets to boost ICT skills pool within the civil service

The Government plans to audit the information and communication skills of all civil servants to map out ICT gaps in the sector.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the move will help to improve digital capacities as part of Kenya’s digital transformation agenda.

ICT illiteracy remains high in the public service hampering the roll-out of E-government services to the public.

“We look forward to developing ICT experts and professionals not only within the civil service but also within academia and learning institutions,” said Mucheru

Kenya’s ICT sector has grown by an average of 10.8% annually since 2016 according to the World Bank.

The sector now accounts for about 8% of Kenya’s GDP.

According to Business Monitor International, Kenya’s Information Technology (IT) market was valued at Kshs. 64 billion at the end of 2020, with computer hardware sales totaling Kshs. 37 billion, while IT software sales were valued at Kshs. 18 billion, and the balance on other services.

The Digital Economy Blueprint launched in 2019, seeks to deepen the use of ICT services in the public sector and increase investment in the industry.

The government says that upskilling its workforce is part of the plan to ensure Kenya grows its digital economy.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 270 civil servants drawn from the public sector, county governments, and parastatals CS Mucheru says there is a need for technical training aimed at improving the IT knowledge in the public.

“In recognition of the role of technology in achieving Vision 2030, the government pledged to strengthen technical capabilities by emphasizing technological learning at all levels,” he added.

However, Kenya’s growing ICT sector still faces the daunting task of safeguarding against vices such as cybersecurity and information security, which the government says it is addressing.

Kenya, through the ICT Authority in conjunction with Huawei Kenya has been upskilling civil servants through technical and non-technical courses to over 1,500 public servants since 2020.

Huawei covers 16 counties and 70 government agencies and public institutions across the country to enable all Kenyans participate and benefit from the digital economy.