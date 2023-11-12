State targets to plant 100M seedlings Monday

The Government targets to plant 100 million seedlings on November 13th, 2023, a public holiday that has been set aside for the National Tree Growing Day.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, countrywide preparations are underway for the National Tree Growing Day which will be presided by President William Ruto.

“Tomorrow’s campaign target is for each of us to plant at least two seedlings and immediately reach the day’s campaign goal of 100 million seedlings,” he said.

The Head of State will be expected to launch the accelerated campaign towards growing 15 Billion trees by 2032 at Kui Wetland, Makueni County, while each Cabinet Secretary will lead tree-planting efforts in two Counties, collaborating with local leaders.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Environment led by Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, State Departments, Agencies, NGOs, and regional leaders in all 47 counties are working to ensure the campaign’s success.

The State House Spokesperson said that the plantable seedlings will be availed freely to the public through the coordination of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) at their respective camps.