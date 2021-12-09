State to accelerate renewable energy generation

Energy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Monica Juma has said the government will fast-track the deployment of renewable energy and deliver affordable power to consumers.

Speaking when she toured Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) Olkaria plant in Naivasha to inspect and assess KenGen’s geothermal power facilities, the CS lauded KenGen’s power generation which currently stands at 1,818MW, 86% of which is generated from green source such as hydro, geothermal and wind.

“My visit to Olkaria comes a month after the conclusion of the COP26 conference where Kenya was a global reference point in the field of renewable energy. It is always a befitting moment to witness the glowing recognition that Kenya continues to receive for promoting the generation of clean and renewable energy,” said Dr Juma.

KenGen is East Africa’s largest electricity producer and among the top 10 leading geothermal energy producers in the world.

With the electricity bill set to reduce by at least 33% by end of the year backed by reforms being carried out at Kenya Power, Dr Juma also assured consumers of reliable powers as government targets to ensure that all Kenyans use clean cooking by 2028.

KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano expressed the energy KenGen’s commitment to delivering on its energy generation mandate to meet the country’s growing demand for electricity through renewable energy sources.