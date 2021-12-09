State to accelerate renewable energy generation

Energy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Monica Juma has said the government will fast-track the deployment of renewable energy and deliver affordable power to consumers.
Speaking when she toured Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) Olkaria plant in Naivasha to inspect and assess KenGen’s geothermal power facilities, the CS lauded KenGen’s power generation which currently stands at 1,818MW, 86% of which is generated from green source such as hydro, geothermal and wind.
“My visit to Olkaria comes a month after the conclusion of the COP26 conference where Kenya was a global reference point in the field of renewable energy. It is always a befitting moment to witness the glowing recognition that Kenya continues to receive for promoting the generation of clean and renewable energy,” said Dr Juma.
KenGen is East Africa’s largest electricity producer and among the top 10 leading geothermal energy producers in the world.
With the electricity bill set to reduce by at least 33% by end of the year backed by reforms being carried out at Kenya Power, Dr Juma also assured consumers of reliable powers as government targets to ensure that all Kenyans use clean cooking by 2028.
KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano expressed the energy KenGen’s commitment to delivering on its energy generation mandate to meet the country’s growing demand for electricity through renewable energy sources.
“KenGen is committed to ensuring steady and reliable supply of competitively priced electric energy to support Kenya’s economy. The company is doing this by accelerating deployment of renewable energy sources such as hydro, geothermal, wind and solar.” said Miano.
The KenGen CEO reiterated the company’s commitment to support the Government of Kenya’s ambition to achieve 100% utilization of renewable energy by the year 2030 as a way of fighting climate change.
“We are at an advanced stage of construction of 83MW Olkaria I unit 6 and we expect this to be added to the grid between December this year and early next year,” said Miano, adding, “this will further push our green energy portfolio and help drive down the cost of electricity in Kenya by displacing thermal energy.”
For his part, KenGen Chairman, General (Rtd.) Samson Mwathethe, reiterated KenGen’s commitment to clean energy deployment and thanked the government and development partners for support in the delivery of power projects.
“The Board will continue to work with the Government and other stakeholders in the energy and development sectors to ensure we grow Kenya’s energy capacity because we know that this is how we can fast-track economic development in Kenya,” said General (Rtd.) Mwathethe.
CS Juma’s visit comes a fortnight after new statistics recently indicated that the demand for electricity in Kenya hit a new record peak of 2,036MW, the highest ever recorded in the country’s history, marking a significant resurgence in demand since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
At the same time, the country recorded a new energy gross demand peak of 36,381MWh mostly drawn from renewable energy sources as the economy responds positively to the lifting of some of the COVID-19 related restrictions.
KenGen contributed to the largest jump in renewable energy share with the company scaling up production in its geothermal, hydro and wind power stations to meet the growing demand.