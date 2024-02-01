State to appeal court’s ruling prohibiting police deployment to Haiti

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura says the government will appeal the recent court’s ruling prohibited the National Security Council from deploying police officers to Haiti.

Mwaura argued that Kenyan police service has requisite standard to help maintain order in any part of the world.

In media briefing Thursday Mwaura reiterated that Kenya has good historical record in maintaining peace in several parts of the globe.

Mwaura further said sending police troops to Haiti is a show that Kenya stands with the people of Haiti who are languishing due to a multidimensional crisis for decades, caused by political unrest, economic hardship, and social problems.

Speaking on Tuesday, President William Ruto said the plan to send 1,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti will go on, despite the court terming the process illegal.

In an interview with the Reuters on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa summit, the president said the ruling had been greatly misinterpreted by the court.

In a ruling on Friday last week, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita in his ruling said the manner used in the proposed deployment is unconstitutional, null and void.

He said the National Security Council has no legal mandate to deploy police officers under the law, adding that it can only do so with the defence forces.