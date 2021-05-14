State to appeal High Court decision on BBI process

The state will appeal High Court decision on Thursday night that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 as unconstitutional.

The verdict continues to elicit mixed reactions from a section of leaders with Deputy President William Ruto urging Kenyans to stay united and focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Thursday’s landmark ruling by the high court five-judge bench of Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Teresia Matheka and Chacha Mwita that declared that the BBI initiative as unconstitutional a verdict that has drawn mixed reactions in the country.

Deputy President William Ruto in a tweet said ’our democracy is anchored on the rule of law, constitutionalism, separation of power and respect for independent institutions. all patriotic citizens must defend these tenets just like judiciary did. Now let’s focus on Covid-19 vaccination, economic recovery, the big 4 agenda and stay united.

Speaking in Narok Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi weighed in on the matter saying some of the decisions by the judges were political adding that the Head of State had good plans for the country.

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi declined requests from journalists to comment on the matter saying the court had issued its decision.

“Many calls from journalists on the BBI Bill judgment. I will not give any further interview on the matter. Justice Prof Joel Ngugi indicated where the simple English and common sense part of the decision is. Just read it. Intellectual media laziness ought to end,” said Havi.

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen also welcomed the decision by the high court saying the petitioners had a place in history.

In Baringo County police had to lobby tear gas canisters to disperse Members of County Assembly and residents who were celebrating the ruling outside the County Assembly.

In Muranga County a section of residents on Friday took to the streets to celebrate the court’s ruling noting that the country had many pressing challenges which need to be given priority.