State to appeal ruling blocking police deployment to Haiti

The Government will appeal the decision of the High Court declaring the deployment of the Kenya police to Haiti as illegal.

In a ruling delivered Friday, Justice Chacha Mwita ruled the decision to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti as unconstitutional, null and void and contravenes section 240 of the constitution.

Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot and his co-petitioners had argued that deployment of police officers is not envisaged in the constitution and that the Country could not afford to send troops before tackling its own security challenges

However, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura said that although the administration respects the rule of law, it is determined to bring peace to the Caribbean nation hence will not abandon that mission easily.

“The government of Kenya takes note of the High court’s ruling regarding the deployment of the Kenya police to help in the Multi-national Security Support (MSS) mission for the restoration of law and order in Haiti,” he said.

“While the government respects the rule of law, we have however made the decision to challenge the high court’s verdict forthwith,” said Dr. Mwaura.