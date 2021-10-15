State to appeal ruling invalidating Huduma Namba

The government has indicated it will seek to overturn the High Court ruling that declared Huduma Namba roll-out illegal.

Government chief legal adviser, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, disclosed that his office will not allow Thursday’s ruling to go unchallenged

In a notice to the Registrar of the High Court of Kenya Milimani Law Courts Nairobi Friday, the AG through lawyers Ochiel J Dudley and V.A Nyamodi expressed disappointment in the decision by Justice Jairus Ngaah to find the process illegal for being in conflict with Data Protection Act.

“TAKE NOTICE that the Respondents being dissatisfied with the entire Judgment of the Hon. Justice Jairus Ngaah signed, and delivered at Nairobi on the 14th October 2021 intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the entire Judgment.” He said

In his ruling, Justice Ngaah said the state should have conducted an impact assessment; especially as regards protect Kenyans’ data before rolling out the Huduma Cards.