State to arrest Lamu terror masterminds, CS Kindiki

The Government has identified the ringleaders and planners of the atrocities in Lamu County using religion and historical grievances as an excuse to kill and maim innocent citizens.

Speaking Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews ACK Ndenderu Church, Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki said a list of suspects will be published noting that they must surrender at the nearest police station.

“We will pursue and neutralize all these criminals. There is a direct connection between economic revival and security. We will make our country a safe and secure place for local and international investors.” CS Kindiki said.

While acknowledging that the Constitution of Kenya recognises and respects collective culture, the CS warned that government will not allow criminals to use culture to brutalise people and mislead them through retrogressive activities.

He directed security officers in Kiambu and Murang’a Counties to immediately close down all premises used by criminals hiding behind culture.

Once investigations are completed, the CS said the culprits will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

On Haiti, he noted that the request by United Nations Security Council for deployment of Police officers to Haiti will be subject to Parliamentary approval.

“Article 240 of the Constitution requires Parliament to approve deployment of security forces to any peacekeeping mission in foreign nations.” He said.

The CS assured there will be no shortcuts or violation of the Constitution in deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti.

Kenya has previously contributed troops to peacekeeping missions in Namibia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Somalia and Congo.

“Deployment of our security officers to Haiti will not in any compromise or undermine our commitment and responsibility to safety and security of our citizens.” CS Kindiki noted.