Eight Kajiado Sub-locations have been earmarked to benefit from internet connectivity in a bid to boost security in the areas and enhance access to government services.

The government initiative funded under Universal Service Fund (USF) comes following a long time hue and cry from locals in the areas which have been cut off from communication making mobile phones ownership irrelevant.

Locals in the earmarked areas have been reduced to travel beyond their sub location to access mobile networks making it a costly and hectic affair.

Communication Authority (CA) officials led by Principal Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology Eric Kiraithe, have embarked on a one-week assessment of the areas for implementation which commences forthwith.

Kiraithe says the project is part of the USF funded initiatives being implemented in at least 12 Counties which have villages captured on GIS to be totally out of mobile network.

The programme has been rolled out in the 12 underserved or unserved counties.

The PAS says the initiative will be key in facilitating access to government services available online including E-citizen.

Kiraithe says access to internet in the areas within Kajiado Central and Kajiado West Sub Counties will be key in mitigating the rampant human conflict by ensuring timely reporting of stray wildlife to relevant authorities for swift action.

He says the ministry is also grappling with opposition from some areas with insecurity challenges as criminals destroy the network masts to the chagrin of suffering locals.

Kiraithe noted that getting network Masts lee ways have not faced any opposition as locals have voluntarily been pushing for network access.

The Kajiado County project will be the second phase after a successful implementation of the first phase which six sub locations benefited.

Kajiado County Commissioner Jude Wesonga lauds the initiative saying it will boost security in the rural villages which have had challenges of reporting cases which require government attention.

He says administration officers will work hand in hand with CA officials to facilitate effective and timely completion of the project.

The move comes amid increased use of the internet across the globe as more services transition to digital self-service.