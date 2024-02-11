State to construct 16,000 classrooms for Grade 9 transition

The Government will construct 16,000 classrooms in preparation for enrollment of grade 9 learners next year under the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said that 2,025 classrooms will be constructed in Homabay County.

He said Rangwe Sub-County is set to benefit through the construction of 52 classrooms.

The PS spoke Saturday in Rangi Primary School in Rangwe Sub County.

“As the Government we believe in investing in the future and therefore we must invest in Education,” Dr Kipsang affirmed.

He further stated that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure equity among learners through equal education opportunities.

Kipsang was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo.

Omollo said that the government is rolling out an ambitious programme to address unemployment among graduates.

He said that it was unfortunate that the majority of students complete their education but lack jobs.

Omollo further stated that there are digital jobs available and the government will encourage students in school to take up foreign languages as a strategy to acquire jobs outside the Country.

“Very soon there will be a programme that will be rolled out at Tom Mboya University to teach our young graduates foreign languages like German, French, Spanish and others,” Omollo said.