State to construct ICU in Kshs. 950 million social economic development project in Kilifi

The government is constructing an eight-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Malindi Sub-County hospital to serve Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu Counties in phase two of the Malindi Integrated Social and Health Development Programme’ (MISHDP-II).

MISHDP’s goal is to improve the social and economic development of Malindi and Magarini Sub-Counties in Kilifi in line with the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA)

Phase two of the project is funded by a concessional loan from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and implemented by the Coast Development Authority (CDA).

Through the project, the 11.5 kilometers Mjanaheri-Ngomeni road will be tarmacked, and a by-pass footbridge constructed at Burangi.

Students from Ngomeni Secondary, Ngomeni Primary, Burangi Primary, Midodoni Primary and Rasi Primary schools will benefit from education facilities. 60 best-performing students will be awarded bursaries at Ngomeni Secondary School.

Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Regional Development Peninah Malonza said during an extensive tour of CDA projects in Mombasa and Kilifi counties said the 50 million shillings ICU facility will ease the suffering of patients from far-flung counties like Tana River and Lamu counties.

“I am interested in this particular project because during COVID-19 where we had quite a number of emergencies and critical cases that came up. We didn’t have an ICU in Kilifi County. People were being referred all the way from Tana River, Lamu and Kilifi to Mombasa,” said CS Malonza.

Phase II of the projects the CS said will cost 950 million shillings. The CS also inspected a dormitory project which is at 60 per cent completion, four classrooms, and a multi-purpose hall at Ngomeni Secondary School.

She stated that the government is committed to ensuring learners have a conducive learning environment in schools and that all children remain in school.

“This project is not to develop Ngomeni Secondary School alone, there are more than five schools that will benefit from this project,” said Malonza.

During the tour, the CS issued 300,000 shillings in bursaries to 21 students of Ngomeni Secondary Schools urging learners to work hard in their studies by showing their education prowess.

PS for Regional Development and ASALs Kello Harsama noted that the government through the CDA is addressing problems associated with many years of marginalization and underdevelopment in Kilifi County.

“We have visited schools, communities and we have seen a lot of development gaps which we are trying to address through CDA,” he said.

On his part, CDA Managing Director Dr Mohamed Keinan said all the project phases are determined by the needs of respective communities.