State to construct security roads in Boni Forest to fight terrorism

The government has said it will construct security roads in Boni Forest in Lamu County in a bid to fight against terrorism in the area.

Defense Cabinet Secretary, Adan Duale, says the Kenya Defense Forces will undertake the construction of the roads.

Duale says the roads will act as a cutline for the security forces to effectively hunt the criminals who have been terrorizing the public and security officers in the expansive forest.

He said the roads will be gazetted as a disturbed area by both the Defense and the Interior ministries.

The CS was speaking on Saturday at Governor Issa Timamy’s official residence when he addressed a public baraza.

He also to engage with the local leadership, heads of security and intelligence as well as the community to discuss ways we can work together in the war against extremism and the rampant terrorism activities in the area.

Duale said KDF will team up with other security agencies to flush out all criminals hiding amongst the locals in the area. He urged the residents to avoid being divided along tribal and religion lines.

“I informed the leaders, led by Governor Timamy, that we are dedicated to ensure there’s peace not only in Lamu but the entire coastal region to reclaim it’s former glory as a leading tourism destination and a key contributor to economic growth of our country.” Said CS Duale.

The CS said he also encouraged the frontline troops deployed in Witu Forward Operating Base (FOB) so as to boost their morale and at the same time assess their level of preparedness to deal with emerging threats.

“I was impressed by their high level of patriotism, discipline and dedication to duty by working round the clock every day to ensure that the rest of their countrymen and women enjoy peace.” He said, adding that ” Moreover, I assured them of our total support and facilitation to enable them discharge their noble duty of protection and defence of our motherland more effectively and efficiently.”