State to continue placing students in private universities, CS Magoha says

The government has no intention of stopping sponsorship of students in private universities and colleges, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

The CS dismissed a proposal by some Members of Parliament to reverse a directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on admission of government-sponsored students to private universities.

Magoha said only President Uhuru can make such a decision and dismissed sentiments by one of his Principal Secretary claiming the Ministry supports the plan.

“I want to believe he was misquoted. If not, then he was speaking for himself because he is not in charge of policy. I am not aware of such plans as the Cabinet Secretary,” said the CS.

Members of Parliament are pushing to stop the government from sending students to private universities, a move that could spell doom to 34 private universities benefiting from the programme for financial sustainability.

Members of the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee had even challenged PS Nabukwesi, to explain why billions of shillings are being allocated to the private universities when public universities are closing down their satellite campuses due to financial problems.

According to Magoha, analysis has even shown that it is cheaper to admit students to private universities. “It costs less than 50 per cent to send students to private universities. And they have equally level facilities,” he added.

According to Mount Kenya University (MKU) Pro-Chancellor Dr Vincent Gaitho, the government is spending Ksh 157, 000 per student in public Universities compared to Ksh 67, 000 in private universities.

“Treasury is the biggest beneficiary while students enjoy comfort of private sector ambience and conducive environment offered in the private institutions,” he said.

Prof Gaitho said there is always heavy traffic towards private universities whenever the government opens the inter-universities transfer window. “I wish the MPs could think of better ways of making public universities centres of excellence to help address national development issues than making them means of achieving shallow political interests,” he added.

Magoha said the placement of students to private institutions is also anchored in law, adding reversing such a decision requires stakeholders’ participation. Section 56 (1) (a) of the Universities Act says Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) shall “co-ordinate the placement of the government-sponsored students to universities and colleges”.