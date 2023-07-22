State to deploy more police reservists to North Eastern

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said the government will deploy more National Police Reserve (NPR) to the North Eastern.

Dr Omollo said the move will boost security in the region. “Within the next one month, we will deploy an adequate number of NPR,” he said.

He spoke on Saturday during a two-day familiarisation tour of development projects in Marsabit County presided over by The Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

The Interior PS said the government will operationalise gazetted administrative units to enhance service delivery.

He said the government has allocated funds to operationalise over 30 administrative units in the current budget.

On his part, Koskei, cautioned parents in Marsabit County who do not take their children to school that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We want your children to be doctors, but this cannot happen when your kids are not going to school,” he said today in Kargi, Loiyangalani sub-county, Laisamis constituency.

He ordered the local administration officials to take firm action against parents who refuse to deny their children education opportunities, which is a right guaranteed by the constitution.