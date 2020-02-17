State to employ 2000 seafarers annually

About 2,000 people are set to secure jobs annually as seafarers in a partnership between the Department of Youth Affairs and that of Shipping and Maritime.

Part of the partnership entails the youth secure funding for their studies and certification as the country seeks to tap opportunities within the blue economy.

The State Department for Youth Affairs and that of Shipping and Maritime have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will ensure sufficient skills are available for the job market.

Shipping and Maritime Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu says the initiative aims to see Kenya export a competent workforce to the rest of the world, hence the need to urgently build capacity.

The programme will see 2,000 young people funded for Maritime studies and certification that will open up their chances of securing jobs in the highly competitive shipping industry.

Youth Affairs PS Dr. Julius Korir said the initiative is key in ensuring the desperation of unemployment does not drive the youth to engage in vices.

Kenya currently has over 7,000 seafarers with the revival of the Kenya National Shipping Line expected to create 2,000 seafarer jobs and 1,500 sea-time training opportunities annually.