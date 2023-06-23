State to end banditry menace in Kerio Valley, DP assures

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Government will end the banditry menace in the Kerio Valley saying it will not be acceptable anymore for people to lose lives to bandits.

The DP said the Kenya Kwanza administration will fulfill the promise it made to the residents to deal with the menace once and for all.

Speaking on Friday in Iten town when he presided over the launch of empowerment projects in Keiyo North Constituency, Mr Gachagua said they will ensure the guns fall silent in the region.

“We promised to end cattle rustling in Kerio Valley. This is the government that will bring an end to this menace. Right now, the guns have gone silent. They will be silent forever,” he said.

The Deputy President said the officers who were deployed to the area to restore peace and order will remain in the area until it was disturbance-free.

“The security officers will remain in the region until peace is fully restored. Never again will our people be killed like chicken by bandits when a government is in place,” he assured.

The DP also stated that the region is well endowed and expected a bumper harvest because many farmers received subsidized fertilizers distributed by the government before the planting season.

“We have distributed millions of bags of fertilizers and we will continue to do so to ensure our farmers are properly equipped as they farm. I am impressed to see the farms in the North Rift brimming with healthy crops. I’m sure we will have a bumper harvest this season and an adequate supply of food,” Mr Gachagua said.

The DP also said the projects that were denied funds because of bad politics in the North Rift including Arror, Kimwarer dams and Kimariny Stadium will all be revived and completed in time for the people to benefit from them.

By DPPS