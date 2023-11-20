State to erect cameras on major highways to curb accidents

The Government through the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) will to erect surveillance speed cameras on major highways, aimed at reducing road accidents by 20pc.

According to KeNHA, the process of procuring the enforcement cameras has commenced and the gadgets will be erected on major roads and highways starting next year to monitor excessive speeding.

Speaking in Naivasha during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash victims Sunday, KeNHA Director for Design and Safety Eng. Ezekiel Fukwo said the move will ensure adherence to traffic rules and speeding limits by motorists.

“The erection of speed cameras on our roads is projected to reduce road accidents by 20pc every year by curbing excessive speeding that has been attributed to increased fatalities,” said Fukwo.

He added that the government will roll out a five-year road blackspot strategic plan to streamline and mitigate fatal road accidents on major highways, which will be achieved through various interventions including road redesigning, erections of speed bumps and signage among others.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), 3,609 people have so far died from road carnages as at October this year, compared to 3,936 deaths during the same period last year.

NTSA Director General George Njau said Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa and Nakuru counties have registered a high number of road accidents this year as a result of drunk driving and excessive speeding.

Njau flagged the Nairobi – Nakuru highway for increased accidents after 173 people lost their lives this year alone, with Mai Mahiu, Gilgil areas registering high cases of fatalities.

This year in March, 17 people including Pwani University students lost their lives after the bus they were traveling in lost control and collided with a matatu at the Kayole area in Naivasha, along the Nairobi -Nakuru highway.

The highway which has been termed as a killer road, months later claimed more lives of high school students at the Delamere junction, amidst intensified calls to add extra lanes to accommodate high and common traffic gridlocks.

In addition, Njau called for enhanced collaboration between state and non-state actors towards addressing road carnages, while calling on the motorists to exercise caution during this festive season.

With the current heavy rains across the country, the Director General cautioned motorists to exercise caution while driving to steer clear of any dangers due to slippery roads and sweeping floods.

“NTSA will launch a national campaign during this year’s festive season to create more awareness of Kenyans and motorists on safe driving traffic rules and regulations to reduce fatal accidents,” he added.

On her part, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara called for an audit of driving schools in the country to ensure adherence to quality training offered to drivers. She called on motorists to exercise caution while driving during this festive season.

Kihara decried increased drunk driving, especially among young drivers, which has often resulted into fatal accidents. She appealed to the relevant government agencies to crack the whip on the menace.