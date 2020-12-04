State to establish trust fund to address welfare of fallen officers

The State will launch a Trust Fund that will oversee the implementation of an institutional framework of addressing the welfare of the surviving families of departed law enforcement officers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i says the move is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s desire to accord genuine recognition and appreciation to the honourable services and selfless sacrifices of police officers.

According to Matiang’i, the Trust Fund will be unveiled in a fortnight and a Secretariat operationalized to start institutionalizing the agenda.

Speaking during a memorial service for fallen police officers at the National Police Service Training College, Embakasi “A” Campus, Matiang’i said they were under firm instructions from the President that before the end of January 2021, the new ultra-modern facility should be established at the Police Headquarters. The facility will look at aspects of welfare including paying of gratuity and pension benefits to police officers, even when they exit through natural attrition.

The CS said plans are underway to establish a digital record of police officers who die in the line of duty with a view of tracking the progress of their families.

Referencing the escalating claims of unpaid life insurance and annuity benefits, Matiang’i noted that it is not all lost for the beneficiaries designated by the fallen patriots, adding that the ongoing reforms in the National Police Service will be extended to address the vulnerabilities of these families.

“As if it’s not harrowing and excruciating enough to lose your loved one, you then have to go through a near life-long pain of tracing the benefits and what’s due to you. I’d like us to adopt a formula like that one of KDF to ensure that the record-keeping and management of information for these families is done in such a way that we can be able to serve them with less acrimony and court cases of other [undesignated] people claiming to be the next of kin,” he said.

On his part, Inspector General of the National Police Service, Hillary Mutyambai, noted that the government will step up efforts to ensure the families don’t feel lonely even after their loved ones are long gone.

National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Chairman Eliud Kinuthia says the welfare of widows and widowers of fallen police officers and their families will be escalated to policies and strong legislation.

Meanwhile, Matiang’i reiterated that under no circumstances will the State rescind its decision of closing down some gambling companies and the subsequent deportation of some foreign operators, some of whom are on the global watch-list for money-laundering and other transnational organized crimes.

He further directed the Betting Control and Licensing Board, working in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, to file an updated record of vetted, approved, and licensed operators as the government progressively streamlines the industry in the interest of Kenya’s national security and socio-economic growth.

DCI Director, George Kinoti; Deputy Inspector Generals, Noor Gabow and Edward Mbugua; and Commissioner General of Prisons, Wycliffe Ogalo, were among the government officers present.