State to hire civil servants on contract from July

The government will now start employing on contract with nearly 30,000 jobs up for grabs in the Civil Service.

The shift to three-year contracts in the public service is intended to gradually replace the ageing workforce as well as address performance concerns.

Among those targeted to fill the manpower gaps are graduates with technical skills who will be recruited to positions that have long been ignored despite their importance to service delivery.

Recruitment of the new officers will begin next month with the filling of at least 3,200 entry-level positions, in what top decision makers say will inject fresh blood in an otherwise ageing workforce.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The commission IS also proposing a new grading of public service with the lowest grading pushed up from grade 23 to 17.

Meanwhile, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is warning that the current wage bill in the country had reached a red alert.

The commission says the wage bill which stood at Ksh733 billion translating to 56 per cent of the gross domestic product cannot be sustained by the country’s economy and there was need for hard choices.

The commission is now calling for the harmonization of human resources recruitment process and the development and implementation of a productivity and performance framework in the public sector to bring down the ballooning bill.

It is now proposing research on the ideal terms for public officers and the corresponding optimal staffing levels and ceilings on personal emoluments in the public sector.

SRC also wants public institutions to comply with its advisories and consider affordability and fiscal sustainability of the wage bill in its recruitment and remunerations of such staff.