State to honour 142 heroes during Mashujaa Day celebrations

The government will honour 142 individuals as national heroes at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale County on Sunday.

The National Heroes Council Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia said the individuals will be recognized for their outstanding contribution to nation building in various ways.

The individuals were identified from various fields such as philanthropy, spiritual leadership, indigenous knowledge, arts, sports, research, environmental conservation, national cohesion and integration, and entrepreneurship and industry among others.

The selection follows a successful public participation exercise where citizens were invited to provide input on individuals proposed for national honours ahead of the event.

Wambia noted that the council is reviewing the list of those recognized since 2017 for gazettement to build a comprehensive database of heroes.