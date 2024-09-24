State to operationalize 19 county industrial parks by June

The government is targeting to complete and operationalize 19 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks by the end of the 2024/25 financial year in June as the country seeks enhance its export base.

Speaking during a meeting with Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Deputy Chief of Staff Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo said the government will also prioritize completion of four flagship Export Processing Zones in order to nurture Small and Medium Enterprise exporters sectors including agro-processing, textile and apparel, leather, commercial crafts, Business Process Outsourcing and ICT.

Currently there are five EPZs under construction in Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Muranga, Busia and Kirinyaga counties.

“We have agreed on the parameters, the activities and major interventions the ministry will undertake during the year. We have also equally agreed on the expected outputs and output indicators on the basis of which the performance of the ministry will be evaluated as at 30th June, 2025,” said Owalo.

According to Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, the ministry has been able to deploy measures which have resolve trade barriers enabling a 15pc growth in exports from Ksh 871 billion in 2022 to Ksh 1 trillion by close of the last financial year 2023/24.

Additionally, the ministry concluded key trade partnerships such as the Economic Partnership Agreements with the European Union which has granted Kenya access to 27 countries with an export market valued at €18 trillion.

“We have been able to roll out implementation of 19 CAIPS which are very key to rural industrialization, job creation and manufacturing especially value addition at the local level,” said Mvurya.

The CAIPS are expected to help the country enhance value addition in the textile and apparels sub sector, increase production of locally manufactured fabrics and garments and increase exports in the sector, the Ministry commits to developing Cotton, Textile and Apparels Policy

Trade ministry further says the Kenya – UAE Economic Partnership Agreement, which has secured favorable procedures for export of meat, horticulture, flowers and other items into the $450 billion UAE economy.

“The ministry has also committed to revitalize the Kenya National Trading Corporation. you are aware that it is a sleeping giant and we need a turnaround strategy around KNTC and has committed to do this,” added Owalo.

Other key targets in the current financial year include instituting 10 Business Reforms to improve the Business climate and Business Environment, develop county licenses procedures regulations and submit to Cabinet for approval, de-risk value chains through concessional loans and co-investments and review and recast the investor journey structure.