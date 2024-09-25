State to position Kisumu City as key tourism hub

Kisumu County will serve as an alternative beach and watersports hub in efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to realize three million visitors by end of this year.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa says the region’s lake ecosystem with its islands such as Ndere Island is a resource that could be marketed as an alternative to the coastal region’s beach destinations.

“The Ndere Island, and by extension all the other islands in Kisumu, offer unique touristic experiences. We are however looking at ways of introducing more adventure activities to these sites. There lies immense opportunity for watersports activities to thrive here, much like the marine parks in Mombasa and other coastal towns that are doing very well on that front,” said Ololtuaa.

The planned diversification of the region’s appeal for both domestic and international tourists is expected to be achieved through collaboration between the government, Kisumu County and stakeholders in the hospitality industry.

Through the Kenya Tourism Board, Ololtuaa says the government further plans to co-market the Western Kenya tourism circuit alongside other renowned destinations such as the Maasai Mara through infrastructure development that will enhance accessibility in efforts to spread visitor numbers and spending.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Ochieng Owili called on both local and international tourists to support efforts aimed at enabling tourism benefits to permeate the Western circuit in recognition of its unique natural and cultural endowments.

“The Kit Mikayi (the Stone of the First Wife) holds great intrigue for travellers interested in cultural tourism. I would like to encourage more visitors to tour such sites as well as other attractions including the Ruma National Park, boat tours of the Lake Victoria islands and other destinations so that they get to learn about our rich heritage and help grow the Western Region tourism circuit,” said Dr Owili.

Ololtuaa was speaking during a tour of Kisumu’s tourist attractions including Ndere Island and Kit Mikayi as part of activities and events marking the Kenya Tourism Week being hosted in the county.