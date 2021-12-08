State to prioritize digitization of Police and Prison officers’ records

Delayed payments to families of fallen officers will now be in the past after the Government moves to prioritize digitizing all Police and Prison officers’ records.

This was revealed Tuesday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I during the commemoration service of officers who had fallen in the line of duty in the last one year for at the Administration Police Training College, Embakasi.

Speaking after condoling with the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of National Police Service and Prison Officers, CS Matiang’I said that the digitization of all Police and Prison officers’ records will be prioritized to ensure the personal details are accurate and easily retrievable to help expedite processing of gratuity and other dues for fallen officers.

“With the creation of an accurate digital record of officers’ dependants and next of kin, the Services can expedite gratuity and benefits payments which were previously delayed over disputed relations and court cases on succession,” he added.

Officers will also be encouraged to formalize their unions and to make information on the same officially available to the human resource management department.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary said as a tribute to the gallant Officers who fell in the line of duty over the past year, the Government had taken steps to institutionalize the welfare of our officers.

He lauded the 39 fallen officers for their heroism and their ultimate sacrifice made for and in honor of the country and its citizens and assured of continued Government support.

CS Matiang’i was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, DIG (APS) Noor Gabow, Commissioner General of Prisons Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso and DCI boss George Kinoti.