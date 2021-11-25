State to protect administration officers from political harassment

The Government will not give in to pressure from the political class demands to fire or transfer officers from National Government Administration.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i revealed that officers who dispense their mandates professionally will be protected from political harassment.

“Chiefs and other National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) who dispense their mandates professionally can count on the government’s protection from political harassment,” said Dr Matiang’i.

“We are aware of many demands and threats from politicians to fire or transfer some of our National Government Administration Officers, but as government we will not give in to such pressure,” he added.

The Interior CS spoke in Kajiado after he presided over the installation ceremony of Principal Chief Wilson Mpapayo of Ntashat Location in Kajiado to Senior Principal Chief.

CS Matiang’i described Mpapayo as a role model who has exemplified diligence in service delivery and community leadership.