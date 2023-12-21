State to reduce taxes once economy recovers, Mudavadi says

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the government will consider reducing taxes in various sectors once the economy recovers.

In an exclusive interview this morning with KBC Radio Taifa, Mudavadi defended the perceived high taxes introduced by the government, saying they were inevitable owing to the sorry state the economy was in.

He appealed for patience as the government endeavors to lower the cost of living and improve the lives of the common mwananachi.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to be patriotic and not to slander their nation.

Mudavadi at the same time defended the new loans being taken by the government from international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, saying they are friendlier and of low interest.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to lowering the country’s debt.