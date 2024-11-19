State to roll out nationwide job recruitment next week

The Government has announced a nationwide international job recruitment exercise beginning Wednesday next week.

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Dr. Alfred Mutua, said the exercise, to be undertaken across the 47 counties will minimize inconveniences for job seekers.

Dr. Mutua noted that they have narrowed down on jobs that are available and easy to recruit job seekers.

The CS said interviews will be free of charge but there are some opportunities where people will need to pay some money for processing.

The nationwide international jobs recruitment will be rolled out in Machakos before spreading to other counties.