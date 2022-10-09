State to serve Kenyans equally, DP Gachagua asures

ByDPPS
Tags
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenyans that the Government will serve them equally irrespective of their political affiliations.

He said no region will be sidelined because of how they voted during the last General Election.

Mr Gachagua said despite the frustrations the Kenya Kwanza team faced during the last General Election, all Kenyans will be served without discrimination.

The Deputy President made the remarks at the Koilel African Inland Church (AIC) in Uasin Gishu County during a thanks giving prayer service.

Mr Gachagua said the Government was committed to uplifting the lives of all Kenyans.

He asked civil servant to diligently serve Kenyans without engaging in politics.

  

Latest posts

Judiciary unveils special court users committee to aid child-related cases

Eric Biegon

Death toll for Subuiga accident hits 12

Christine Muchira

DTB, Rose Women’s Foundation partner to promote financial inclusion

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: