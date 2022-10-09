State to serve Kenyans equally, DP Gachagua asures

He said no region will be sidelined because of how they voted during the last General Election.

Mr Gachagua said despite the frustrations the Kenya Kwanza team faced during the last General Election, all Kenyans will be served without discrimination.

The Deputy President made the remarks at the Koilel African Inland Church (AIC) in Uasin Gishu County during a thanks giving prayer service.

Mr Gachagua said the Government was committed to uplifting the lives of all Kenyans.

He asked civil servant to diligently serve Kenyans without engaging in politics.