State to spend Ksh 1.2 billion to protect Baricho boreholes

The Government has set aside Ksh 1.4 billion to safeguard boreholes at Baricho Water Works from being swept away by floods.

Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki launched three boreholes, which had been rehabilitated after they were destroyed by floods in 2018.

She said the aim of safeguarding the boreholes is to ensure that they are not destroyed by flood, hence uninterrupted water services to Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

In 2018 there was a major disaster in the area following floods that destroyed boreholes and disrupted water pumping from the main pumping station is which supplies water to the two Coastal counties.

Speaking after officially launching the reconstruction of three boreholes done by the Coast Water Work Development Agency at the Baricho main water supply which cost Ksh 420 million she said work for the project of protecting the boreholes will start next month.

“The project is important to ensure these boreholes are protected so that whenever there are floods similar to those in 2018 they will be safe,” she said.

Kariuki said the project will also create job opportunities for the locals when works begin and get income.

The CS said president Uhuru Kenyatta was keen on ensuring that the project is expanded to ensure water supply is smooth in the coast region.

She said the project was important because it is in the league of the mega projects being undertaken by the government.

“This project compose of the replacement of high yield boreholes which were destroyed by floods in 2018, through the project we have expanded, drilled boreholes down and got water which is 36,000 cubic metres from the three boreholes,” she said.

Kariuki said with the new project water levels will be high and will add up with the existing boreholes as they will be able to pump 110,000 cubic metres daily to be supplied to the two Counties.

She said the approach that the national government is taking to address water shortage across the country is an integrated one where when boreholes don’t have enough water they come up with water pans.

The CS said they have been also investing in bigger projects like Baricho, Rare Dam which is under design and more other bigger ones.

“I urge all the time residents of any location water is not available all the time due to the climate change so when it rains for two-day people must harvest water,” she said.

Kariuki said the Ministry has developed water regulation in regards to harvesting and it is at the parliament and will discuss with the committee in parliament so soon water harvesting will be the new norm.

Acting Coast Water Works Development Agency CEO Martin Tsuma said Baricho produces half of the water produced by the sources in the region.

He said Mzima Marere Tiwi and Baricho combined were able to produce 180,000 cubic metres per day but so far Baricho alone is able to produce 110,000 cubic metres of water daily.

“We are in the process of installing the new pipeline from Baricho to Kakuyuni which will ensure water is fully utilised from Bricho we thank the national government for financing this project,” he said.

Kilifi CEC member for Water environment and natural resources Mwachitu Kiringi said the project will address the challenges faced by the area due to floods in 2018 as it had affected water supply.

Kiringi however called on the national government to come up with special tariffs for electricity so as to ensure water supply is enhanced fully to the grassroots.

“The big challenge has been electricity, some people don’t understand why Kenya power is paid to provide electricity yet they get water too, we ask to be given a special tariff because the water supply does not make enough profit,” he said.

Most of the bill he said goes to electricity and paying staff together with repair of the pipelines.