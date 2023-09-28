The government is developing a concrete roadmap and matrix to streamline career progression and succession management in the Kenya Prisons Service and other uniformed security agencies.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, the roadmap will provide an opportunity for younger officers to rise and hold management positions through a clearly defined procedure and eliminate cases of corruption, favoritism, and patronage.

The CS noted that the State Department for Correctional Services will continue to sensitize communities across the country to apply for positions whenever they are advertised and participate in recruitment of officers at the sub-county level in order to ensure equity.

“In furthering equity in recruitment of Prisons officers, the State Department for Correctional Services will continue to sensitise communities across the country to apply for positions whenever they are advertised and participate in recruitment of officers at the Sub-County level.” Said the CS.

Adding that:”Citizens should provide information on officers who demand and / or receive bribes for immediate action in accordance with the law. Corruption is a vice that must be dealt with firmly, decisively and ruthlessly.”

He was speaking Thursday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities to respond to questions on the employment opportunities in Kenya Prisons Service.

CS Kindiki noted that the current number of uniformed officers at Kenya Prison Service is as follows; Male officers are 23,878, and Female officers are 7,349.

In total, the Service has 31,227 officers. Kenya Prisons Service staff represent the diversity of the people of Kenya, and there is no discrimination in employment.

No ethnic community represents more than one-third of the uniformed staff population.