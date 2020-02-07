State to streamline construction permits to reduce housing cost

Written By: Betty Kiptum
Government to streamline building permits to reduce cost of housing
The cost of constructing a house in the country could reduce significantly once the government completes streamlining approval processes which account for as much as 15 percent to total construction cost.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says lack of collaboration between counties and national governments in approving construction is to blame for curtailing investments in the sector.

With the government targeting to complete at least 500,000 units within the next three years under the affordable housing agenda, high construction costs risk hindering the achievement of this goal.

Housing PS Charles Hinga has called upon county governments to step up and streamline their permit processes.

The PS says that the half a million housing units targeted are meant to kickstart the journey towards achievement of affordable housing which the private sector is a key partner.

Shelter Afrique Managing Director Andrew Chimphondah expressed optimism saying in the continent, Kenya is well placed in ease of doing business as the government is working to improve the business environment.

So far, the government has collected Ksh.155 million under the Boma Yangu platform that has 284,000 registered users and 17,000 active contributors.

