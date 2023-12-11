State urged to expedite establishment of National Heroes Fund

The National Heroes Council has feted the late Koitalel Arap Samoei, Kipchomber Arap Koilegen and former politician, James Osogo, posthumously.

Koitalel and his brother, Kipchomber received the medals through their families for their exemplary roles of fearlessly leading their communities in resisting the British colonial rule.

The two leaders were hailed for their strategic military leadership and their ability to make decisions, especially on security matters during the colonial era.

Osogo on the other hand received the award for dedicating his life to advance public interest in economic, social and political landscape as a minister in different ministries.

While presenting the Medal and Certificate to the families of the three heroes in Nairobi Monday, the chairman, National Heroes Council, Jimmy Angwenyi, said the recognition will come in handy in the preservation of Kenya’s rich history as a country.

During this year’s Mashuja Day Celebrations held in Kericho County, the three were nominated and honoured as National Heroes posthumously.

At the same time, the Council is urging the government to expedite the establishment of the National Heroes Fund which will come in handy to assist the families of fallen heroes.