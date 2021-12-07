State urged to transfer students to private schools to ease congestion

The government has been urged to consider transferring some students from public Secondary schools to private schools to ease congestion as the country continues to grapple with rising cases of school unrest.

Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) National Chairman Charles Ochome said the congestion was partly to blame for the new wave of unrest which has seen a number of dormitories burned across the country.

Most public boarding secondary schools, he said, were having more students than they can handle making it difficult for the teachers to instill discipline at the learning institutions.

“Some of these schools have over 2,000 students, a figure equivalent to an institution of higher learning where ideally they would be placed under different schools,” he said.

The proposal, he said, was practical since the government shall transfer the capitation for the affected students to the private schools to facilitate smooth learning.

This, he said, shall ease pressure on the congested public schools and ensure that teachers give undivided attention to students to check on errant behavior.

Speaking in Kisumu on Tuesday, Ochome said to handle school unrest called for country-wide consultations to ensure that the decisions made are agreeable with all the stakeholders.

Reacting to calls by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha and his Interior Counterpart Dr. Fred Matiang’i to reintroduce caning, Ochome said the move must be subjected to public participation first.

“There is a reason as to why caning was banned therefore it cannot be arbitrarily reintroduced without adequate consultations,” he said.

The Chairman made the remarks during a workshop to sensitise private school heads in Kisumu on a new digital learning platform rolled out by Estonian ICT start up-Star Cloud.

Star Cloud East Africa Liaison Officer Kadri Humal-Ayal said the platform which is being piloted in the country will allow both teachers and students access to online education and provide the opportunity to create an egalitarian school system.

She observed that the world was changing towards e-learning adding that the next generation must be abreast with the new technology for survival.

The government of Estonia, she disclosed, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kenyan government to scale up the uptake of the platform to support the ministry of education’s e- learning initiative.