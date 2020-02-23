His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany will arrive in the Country Sunday 23rd February 2020 for a State Visit.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta will formally receive the visiting German Head of State at State House, Nairobi, on Monday 24th February 2020.

After State Reception ceremonies, the two leaders will proceed for private talks before leading their respective delegations for bilateral discussions.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo says the two Heads of State will address a joint press briefing thereafter.

