State warns against school invasion over perceived poor performance

The government has advised any stakeholder who is aggrieved by perceived poor performance of schools in national examinations to follow legal means to report to relevant authorities for action.

This even as it warns members of public against invading schools to frog-match teachers out of their work stations.

In a statement the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Education Ezekiel Machogu says the State will treat any invasion to schools as acts of crime that will prompt firm and decisive action from law enforcers.

The directive comes following reported cases of teacher harassment over claims of poor candidates’ performance have been witnessed in some schools since results of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examination were released on Monday, January 8th, 2024.

“Going forward, the Ministry of Education will treat any invasion to schools to frog-march

teachers out of their work stations as acts of crime that will prompt firm and decisive action from law enforcers.” Says CS Machogu.

While condemning the acts the CS noted that the Ministry of Education is disturbed by the unfortunate trend, which appears to create the impression that the burden of poor performance in examinations must be exclusively borne by teachers, especially the Head of Institution.

“We wish to remind communities behind these regrettable attacks that learner achievement in examinations is the reflection of the overall input from all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and candidates themselves.” CS Machogu said.

Meanwhile, the National Parents Association Chairperson Silas Obuhatsa has called for stern measures to be taken against those purporting to be parents and attacking schools heads.

Obuhatsa says some individuals have been attacking schools principals especially those in schools that are seen to have performed dismally in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

He said such people ought to be treated like any other criminal, noting that they are disrupting operations in schools.

Obuhatsa while defending the school heads, said that there are various reasons as to why some candidates perform poorly in national examinations and discouraged unrealistic condemnation against school heads.