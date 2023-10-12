State working to enhance border security

The Government is actively working to enhance its border security by earmarking more Ports of Entry and Exit (PoE) in different parts of the country.

On Thursday, Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo led a delegation from the Border Control and Operations Coordinating Committee (BCOCC) for a public consultation with Illeret residents and Marsabit County leadership, including Deputy Governor Hon. Solomon Gubo, towards establishing Banya Fort as a Point of Entry and Exit between Kenya and Ethiopia.

To offset the designation, the PS assured residents that North Horr Sub County would be operationalized in the next 60 days to facilitate closer access to government services and improved security management in the area.

“This will further beef up surveillance and security around the region, guaranteeing safety for travelers and traders,” he said.

He further appealed to the residents to cooperate with the Government in fostering security around the new border post.