Statehouse changes social media bios after Ruto’s swearing in

The Statehouse of Kenya has changed its social media bios immediately after President Dr William Ruto took oath of office in a ceremony held at the Kasarani Stadium.

Statehouse twitter handle was changed and a photo of President Ruto uploaded.

The background photo was also changed to a current image showing Ruto alongside First Lady Rachel Ruto during oath taking.

William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Ruto’s personal social media bios also changed immediately after his oath taking.

Prior to his swearing-in, Ruto’s bios read president-elect but has now been changed to President of the Republic of Kenya.