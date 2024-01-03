Statehouse defends Ruto’s remarks, reiterates need to end ‘impunity’ in Judiciary

Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has defended President William Ruto against accusations that he unwarrantedly made damaging claims against the judiciary.

Mohamed maintains that while the head of state respects the judiciary and its independence, he is justified to speak out about wrongdoings and corrupt practices within the institution.

While responding to claims by the Law Society of Kenya and others who are accusing the President of overstepping his mandate, Mohamed said judicial officers cannot escape criticism when their character is put into question.

“Corruption, whether within the Judiciary, the Executive or the Legislature and, indeed, among the general public must not find refuge behind the shield of judicial independence. It is our duty to expose and hold accountable those who engage in corrupt practices whoever they maybe and wherever they are,” he said

According to the President’s spokesperson, Kenya has been held back by a few corrupt individuals and those with vested interests who impede inclusive national development.

The President had on Tuesday claimed that Judiciary has been taken captive by persons keen to sabotage his administration’s programmes.

“People with vested interests, who are beneficiaries of corruption in the former NHIF ganging up with corrupt judicial officials to stall the programme that is going to make it possible for ordinary citizens to access healthcare so that they can continue to steal, I want to tell them it will not happen in Kenya again. We will stop it,” said the President

And Mohamed maintains that it would be a dereliction of the President’s oath of office, and a betrayal of the people’s mandate to allow their hopes and aspirations to be obstructed by corruption and impunity.

“As a believer in the Constitution, President Ruto recognises the imperative to lead by example in defending our constitutional values. This includes shielding innocent citizens from judicial misconduct perpetrated by corrupt officers colluding with vested interests,” said Mohamed

“This is a moment in history when our country has a chance to break free from the chains of impunity. This can only be achieved by countering the influence of vested interests and corrupt judicial officials,” he added