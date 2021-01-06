Steady drop in Covid cases as 271 test positive

Kenya continued to record a positivity rate of below 5pc raising hopes of flattening the Covid-19 curve.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced 271 new cases from a sample size of 5,830 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 97,398 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The number of fatalities rose to 1,694 after four patients succumbed to the virus.

The cumulative tests since March last year stand at 1,070,249.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



From the cases 261 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners; 143 are males and 128 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 68.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced 609 new recoveries.

“Today, 609 patients have recovered from the disease, 502 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 107 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 79,966” he said in a statement.

He added that 588 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 2,708 are on home-based care.

27 patients are in the intensive care unit, 16 of whom are on ventilatory support, nine on supplemental oxygen and another two on observation.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 15 of whom are in the general wards and one patient in high dependency unit.

Nairobi accounts for the highest number of new infections with 117, followed by Meru 44, Bungoma 21, Machakos 15, Kilifi 12, Busia 11 and Nakuru 10.

Other counties are Mombasa nine, Kisumu eight, Homabay and Kiambu five cases each, Embu four, Kajiado and Kisii three cases each, Kwale, Lamu, Migori, and Siaya have one case each.