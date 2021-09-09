Steer off politics, Ruto tells Inspector General of Police

Deputy President William Ruto has once again taken a swipe at the Inspector General of Police over his alleged engagement in politics.

The DP claimed that the police boss Hilary Mutyambai had failed Kenyans by being partial and taking political assignments.

“We are experiencing instability because the person who is supposed to be incharge of security is busy with petty politics,” he said.

He lamented that he was falsely accused of owning 15,000 hectares of land in Laikipia County for political expediency adding that the ongoing skirmishes in the area have exposed gaps in the country’s security

He said: “Now that they said I own 15,000 hectares of land, I am giving them the authority to allocate it to the people of Laikipia.”

The Deputy President spoke Thursday at his Karen Residence during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Narok South Constituency.

MPs present were Soipan Tuya (Narok County), Korei Lemein (Narok South), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), David Ole Sankok (Nominated), Mary Senata (Nominated), Ltumbesi Lelegwe (Samburu County), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and former Samburu West MP Jonathan Lelelit.

The leaders called on the Government to heighten security in the country to ensure no Kenya loses their lives or property.

At the same time, The Deputy President lauded opposition leaders for joining the national dialogue on the country’s economic well-being.

He, however, asked them to ditch tribal political parties and form a national party that will champion an alternative national economic agenda.

He said: “You cannot achieve national goals using tribal political parties.”

Adding: “If you are seeking the presidency, look for a vehicle that will accommodate all Kenyans.”