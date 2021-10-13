STEM + E Forum for girls: Why learning how to manage time is important

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST MISIS) played host to STEM + E for girls’ forum, where successful women scientists, technology entrepreneurs, inventors, and engineers shared their stories of development and success.

The purpose of the forum is to demonstrate examples of female leadership in management, production, education, space industry, technological entrepreneurship. The participants were addressed by women who have achieved success in professions traditionally considered to be male. In addition, those present discussed topical issues of STEM education.

Within the framework of the forum, the participants of the STEM + E Awards were awarded, aimed at identifying and supporting the most talented and creatively active students and young professionals, stimulating interest in research work, career development in engineering, and technological entrepreneurship.

The winners were selected in five nominations: science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and work with Big Data, entrepreneurship in technological and innovative fields.

In the STEM-STORY format, the speakers shared inspiring stories about their lives and careers, as well as examples of success from history. For example, Irina Schreiber, a nuclear physicist at CERN, head of the School for Scientific Leadership, recalled that discoveries in fundamental science subsequently awarded the Nobel Prize, are recognized by practitioners only many years later.

“You do something, you don’t succeed, you don’t get the result. Is this a reason to stop? No. Maybe this is a reason to change your trajectory, to find a new path, but not to stop. All your mistakes, all your experience are your growing expertise and maturation. Sometimes this path is very long. But the main thing, in this case, is to understand that you are doing what you like and to achieve results,” said Irina.

During the discussion panel “Development of high-tech industries through the formation of global women’s communities”, the issue of competent distribution of time and balance between work and personal time was raised.

According to Asma Hanassi, a researcher at Rosatom International Cooperation (Egypt), in order to achieve goals and develop in different areas, it is very important to learn how to manage your time and set clear deadlines for completing tasks.

When asked by the moderator about what helps make difficult decisions, Asma replied: “Both in my personal life and in my career, I always use a tool like SWOT analysis. I define my strengths and weaknesses, opportunities and threats in a particular area. It helps to be honest with yourself.”

The event was supported by the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation. The organizers of the forum are the oil production company Salym Petroleum, Women Influence Community, and the Association of Citizens and Organizations to Promote the Development of Corporate Education MAKO. The co-organizer of the forum is NUST MISIS.