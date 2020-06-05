Prof. Stephen Kiama installed as Vice Chancellor of University of Nairobi

Professor Stephen Gitahi Kiama has finally been installed as the substantive Vice Chancellor of University of Nairobi, effectively putting an end to power struggles leading up to his appointment in January.

While taking an oath at a ceremony held at the university headquarters and attended virtually by top government officials, professor Kiama vowed to transform the institution’s fortunes, while steering the center to excellence.

A cheerful Kiama promised to steer the country’s foremost institution of higher learning away from politics that have plagued the establishment over the years.

His official admission to office is a relief after months of squabbles that preceded his appointment in January.

His appointment to the key post after a rigorous process by the Public Service Commission (PSC) was revoked in January by Education CS George Magoha setting the stage for a protracted battle that led to a leadership crisis at the University.

Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche who took over from Mbithi in an acting capacity in July last year retired last month. His short-lived tenure was marred with controversy following a stand-off as Kiama tried to stamp his authority after his ouster.

Kiama has replaces Prof Peter Mbithi whose bid to serve for a second term was rejected last year.

Kiama becomes the 8th university of Nairobi vice chancellor appears fully aware that his work is cut as he promised to steer the institution away from issues that have long bedeviled it.

The academician was particularly clear on why he needs to focus on reclaiming the institution’s lost glory making it the envy of many both locally and internationally.

Education CS George Magoha who delivered his speech virtually urged the new VC to turn every stone to ensure UoN earns back the admiration that it previously enjoyed well-documented divisions among the university management coupled with other outside interests had halted his installation five months ago.

During the ceremony that culminated in Friday’s installation ritual, Kiama was handed all the instruments of authority among them a mace, the institution’s constitution and foundation of knowledge to denote transfer of authority under the university act of 2012.

Career

Prof Kiama is a professor in veterinary anatomy. He holds an earned doctorate degree in Structural Biology from the University of Bern in Switzerland.

He is an accomplished scholar with a proven track record in formulating and managing academic programs and on research and publication.

He has over 16 years’ experience in management and leadership positions at the University of Nairobi.

He was employed by the University of Nairobi upon graduation in 1990 as an assistant lecturer in the Department of Veterinary Anatomy.

Since then he has risen through the ranks to positions of Lecturer (1995), Senior Lecturer (2002), Associate Professor (2012) and Professor (2016).