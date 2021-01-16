Hustle ya Nairobi is the name of his YouTube channel

Stephen Okoth is a comedian, however, his brand of comedy isn’t something you’d see on a popular show such as The Churchill Show. His brand is more similar to Abel Mutua or Patricia Kihoro than it is to Churchill’s.

Stephen “Kish” Okoth is one of the many upcoming young Kenyan comedians who are making their mark in the comedy scene by sharing their jokes on their YouTube channels, TikTok – Esther Kazungu and Instagram – Elsa Majimbo.

On his YouTube channel, “Hustle ya Nairobi”, Kish takes stories from his own and other people’s lives and dramatises them, turning those stories into 5 – 10 minute comedy shows.

In his interview with Good Morning Kenya, he talks about his brand of comedy, how he came up with the show and the importance of working with a team. Watch the full interview below.

