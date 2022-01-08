Stern warning issued to Tana River County politicians planning to incite youth

Tana River County Commissioner (CC) Mbogai Rioba said the state will deal mercilessly with those instigating ethnic hatred and incitement to violence regardless of their station in life.

Speaking during a security meeting at Kurawa sub-location in Garsen constituency, he advised politicians and opinion leaders to carry out peaceful campaigns and desist from hate speech that could inflame passions and create animosity among the diverse communities in the County.

“We urge the youths to resist being used by rogue politicians and ethnic demagogues to disrupt peace and tranquillity in the county,” he said.

The County administrator revealed that the government has finalized plans to construct a police station in the Miticharaka island in Garsen constituency to boost security in the area as the country prepares for election.

The revelation by Tana River County Commissioner Rioba comes in the wake of suspicious reports of the reemergence of outlawed groups recruiting the youth by residents.

Mbogai advised the Miticharaka residents to live in harmony as the country heads for a general election. He said that the government is prepared and residents should not hesitate to report criminals hiding in their midst.

Mbogai said the government won’t allow a few radicalized youth to disturb peace in the area.

The tough-talking County Commissioner further said that 40 days of criminals have lapsed; they better desist from their criminal activities.

The residents want the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to start investigations in Miticharaka to weed out criminals who are reemerging.

Miticharaka is a hot area and suspicious foreigners in the guise of being fishermen visit.