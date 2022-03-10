Stern warning issued to teachers, parents over holiday tuition

The Ministry of Education has warned school heads and parents against conducting holiday tuition.

Learners across the country are on a long holiday that will last for nine weeks paving way for the 2022 academic year that begins on April 25th when schools open for the first term.

Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan said no school should invite learners to school in the name of tuition, warning that those defying the ban including parents will be dealt with by the law.

“Let children enjoy their holiday, let them be with their parents so that when we open Schools, they will be ready to start a very intensive program”, added Jwan.

The Principal Secretary made the remarks at Kambi Moto in Rongai Sub-county.

He said the government had allocated enough time for learning each term, hence no tuition studies will be allowed.

“Parents and schools should let learners rest during school holidays before they resume learning towards the end of April 2022” he added.