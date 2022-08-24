Still in the red! | Kenya Airways seeking a ksh 36B bailout

Kenya Airways is hoping for disbursement of the government bailout to keep its aircrafts in the skies and hopefully start making profits in three years. The airline’s CEO Allan Kilavuka says even though the government conditioned the bailout on reduction of costs by 35 percent, the airline has attained the renegotiated target of 19 percent. KQ made a net loss of 9.8 billion shillings during the first six months of this year, blamed on high fuel prices, a weak shilling and 1.6 billion dollars that has not been repatriated from countries such as Nigeria and Ethiopia.

