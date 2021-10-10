Police in Laikipia intercept cows stolen by illegal herders

by Margaret Kalekye

Police in Laikipia have recovered stolen livestock during the ongoing security operation in the area.

The multi-agency security team that was on patrol near Dam Samoa, impounded a herd of 58 heads of cattle that had been driven into Mugie Ranch by illegal herders.

According to the National Police Service, two suspects fled fearing arrest by the officers.

“ The herd has been placed in safe custody awaiting collection by the owners as the security team engages communities living in the area to respect private properties and the law” NPS said on its Twitter handle.

More patrols have been enhanced to flush out illegal herders and subsequently avert conflicts with property owners and local communities.

  

