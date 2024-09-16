Stop advancing sectarian and tribal politics, Duale tells leaders

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Aden Duale has criticised leaders he accuses of perpetuating sectarian and tribal politics.

Duale said that those have been privileged to serve in government must either represent the interests of all Kenyans or leave office.

Speaking in Bula medina, Garissa Township, during the launch of the new Markaz Al-Rashidat Islamic education building, Duale underscored the need for all leaders to abide by the oath of office.

While not naming anyone, Duale appeared to direct his remarks at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“If you are a Cabinet Secretary like me, a Principal Secretary, or a CEO, and you’ve taken an oath on behalf of the people of Kenya regardless of tribe or religion you must uphold it,” said Duale.

“No leader whether the President, Deputy President, Cabinet Secretary, or head of security agencies like the IG or Chief of Defense Forces should use their position to advance sectarian or tribal interests,” he added.

The Deputy President has faced criticism from sections of Kenyans, including leaders from his Mt. Kenya backyard, who accuse him of promoting divisive tribal politics.

Recently, Gachagua defended his allegiance to the Mt. Kenya region, stating that his love for the area should not be mistaken for animosity toward other regions.

“I love my people, but that doesn’t mean I have a problem with others,” he said.

Gachagua’s support for the one-man, one-shilling revenue-sharing formula has also caused friction with leaders from the North Eastern region.

Meanwhile, a group of 48 MPs from Mt. Kenya has endorsed Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as the region’s spokesperson, further complicating Gachagua’s standing.