Stop beating the drums of war, Kalonzo warns politicians

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has raised the alarm over politicians whose actions and utterances threaten peace and harmony in the country.

While revisiting Kenya’s dark moment in history, where innocent lives were lost in some parts of the country in the aftermath of the divisive 2007 elections, Kalonzo warned that reckless utterances attributed to politicians can easily cause instability. He wants Kenyans to rebuke those propagating hate.

“This talk about ‘madoadoa’ reminds me of Kiambaa church (in Eldoret) where women and children were thrown into the fire. That is not the country we really want to live in,” Kalonzo said

Speaking during a church service in AIC Ziwani on Sunday, the Wiper Democratic Movement leader said Kenya needs to heal from the chaos of 2007-2008 post poll violence and therefore cannot afford to entertain sentiments that can spark hostility especially between communities that currently stay together peacefully.

“We need to repent over Kiambaa. There are people still sitting on other people’s lands and we pretend everything is okay. That’s my challenge today. This nation must repent and people stop beating war drums again, and we will be able to move,” the former VP said

Leaders who accompanied Kalonzo asked the church to pray for the nation as Kenya approaches elections. They also called on Kenyans to scrutinize people offering themselves for leadership and pick those who have a vision and mean well for the country.